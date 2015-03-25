Report: Skiles out as Bucks' head coach

The Milwaukee Bucks and head coach Scott Skiles reportedly agreed to part ways on Monday, ending a tenure of four-plus seasons in which the team reached the playoffs just one time.

According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the decision was mutual, with assistant Jim Boylan to take over as interim head coach beginning with Tuesday's game against Phoenix.

The Bucks got off to a 6-2 start but have gone 10-14 since, with the club currently mired in a four-game losing streak following Saturday's 95-80 setback at Indiana. Milwaukee presently sits in third place in the Central Division, three games behind the Pacers and co-leading Chicago.

Skiles was in the final year of his contract and compiled a 162-182 overall record with Milwaukee. The former NBA point guard was named the Bucks' head coach prior to the 2008-09 campaign and received a one-year extension after guiding the club to a 46-36 record and an appearance in the Eastern Conference playoffs, where the Bucks lost to Atlanta in seven games in the quarterfinals.

Milwaukee slipped to a 35-47 mark the subsequent season and went 31-35 while missing out on the playoffs in 2011-12.

Skiles has also been a head coach in Phoenix and Chicago and owns a career record of 443-433 with six playoff appearances over 13 seasons.