Preds slip past Habs in OT

Nashville, TN (SportsNetwork.com) - Filip Forsberg scored the winning goal 1:54 into overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

Skating on the power play after P.K. Subban was called for tripping, Nashville worked the puck around the horn with Mike Ribeiro firing it from the right side to the left where Forsberg had a clear shot for the winner.

Ryan Ellis and Mattias Ekholm also scored for the Predators, who have won their past two games. Pekka Rinne stopped 27 shots in the win.

Nashville has 98 points and sits one back of St. Louis for first in the Central Division.

"It's a huge win for us, especially after being down after the second period and then winning the game," said Nashville defenseman Roman Josi. "They are a great team. They have great defensemen and obviously [Carey] Price is a great goaltender, so it's tough to get a goal on them."

Brendan Gallagher and David Desharnais both lit the lamp for the Canadiens, who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Carey Price made 28 saves in the loss.

Montreal now has 100 points and eclipsed the century mark for a second straight season. The team is currently a point ahead of Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division, and the Rangers, Blues and Ducks for first overall in the NHL.

"We've got eight games left," said Montreal forward Max Pacioretty. "We're just trying to get better every game and get into playoff mode before it comes."

Nashville scored 9:10 into the game as Ekholm skated down the middle on a short break and was able to get the puck in despite being hauled down.

Montreal tied the game 2:28 into the second when Gallagher snapped in a loose puck, and it was a 2-1 for Montreal at 12:42 on Desharnais' 13th of the season.

The Predators tied the game 7:56 into the third as Ellis threw a shot on net from the left point that one-hopped its way past Price.

Game Notes

Nashville plays its next two on the road starting in Tampa Bay on Thursday ... Montreal plays in Winnipeg on Thursday ... Nashville was 1-for-4 on the power play, while Montreal went 0-for-1 ... It's the 18th time in team history that Montreal has reached 100 points.