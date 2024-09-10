Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB

Phillies, Rays' benches clear after Nick Castellanos is hit by 96-mph sinker

Bryce Harper got into the mix as well

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
What separates Shohei Ohtani from the rest of MLB's top talent | The Herd Video

What separates Shohei Ohtani from the rest of MLB's top talent | The Herd

FOX Sports' Derek Jeter joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Shohei Ohtani's toughness and what separates him from other of MLB's top talent.

The Philadelphia Phillies lived up to their "fightin' Phils" mantra on Tuesday night when their teammate was hit by a pitch in the middle of a big inning. 

Both benches cleared in the eighth inning after Nick Castellanos was hit by a pitch from Tampa Bay pitcher Edwin Uceta. Uceta was ejected from the game afterward.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Uceta had just given up a home run to Trea Turner after giving up a double to Bryce Harper in the next at-bat before hitting Castellanos. Castellanos then pointed at the pitcher as the umpire got in between them.

The situation escalated when Harper started jawing at Uceta from second base. Both benches and bullpens then cleared, and after calm was quickly restored, the umpires conferred and decided to toss Uceta.

GEORGE W BUSH THOUGHT ROAD TO RECOVERY AFTER 9/11 'WOULD BE A LOT BETTER' IF BASEBALL RETURNED: EX-MANAGER

The Phillies won the game 9-4, improving to an MLB-best 87-58.

Nick Castellanos hits home run

Nick Castellanos, #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies, hits a solo home run in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game One of the Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on Oct. 16, 2023 in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Rays, meanwhile, dropped to 71-74 and are on pace to miss the postseason for the first time since 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Philadelphia and Tampa Bay are scheduled to close out their three-game series at 6:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday. A sweep remains on the table for the Phillies, who are 8-2 in their last 10 games.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.