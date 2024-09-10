Phillies, Rays' benches clear after Nick Castellanos is hit by 96-mph sinker

The Philadelphia Phillies lived up to their "fightin' Phils" mantra on Tuesday night when their teammate was hit by a pitch in the middle of a big inning.

Both benches cleared in the eighth inning after Nick Castellanos was hit by a pitch from Tampa Bay pitcher Edwin Uceta. Uceta was ejected from the game afterward.

Uceta had just given up a home run to Trea Turner after giving up a double to Bryce Harper in the next at-bat before hitting Castellanos. Castellanos then pointed at the pitcher as the umpire got in between them.

The situation escalated when Harper started jawing at Uceta from second base. Both benches and bullpens then cleared, and after calm was quickly restored, the umpires conferred and decided to toss Uceta.

The Phillies won the game 9-4, improving to an MLB-best 87-58.

The Rays, meanwhile, dropped to 71-74 and are on pace to miss the postseason for the first time since 2018.

Philadelphia and Tampa Bay are scheduled to close out their three-game series at 6:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday. A sweep remains on the table for the Phillies, who are 8-2 in their last 10 games.

