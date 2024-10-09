Pete Alonso's power surge helps propel Mets to NLDS Game 3 win over Phillies

Pete Alonso answered the call when the New York Mets needed him the most.

In a pivotal Game 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series, Alonso hit a solo home run off of Aaron Nola to give New York a two-run lead in the fourth inning.

New York piled on four more runs to win the game 7-2 and take a 2-1 series lead. Alonso finished 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two walks.

"I’m just happy that I put a good swing on the ball," Alonso said, via SNY TV. "Me and Aaron go way back. He knows me and I know him. He’s a great talented pitcher. I’m just happy that I was able to come through for the team right there."

He added, "If I’m hitting balls the other way, it’s a good sign."

It was Alonso’s third home run of the postseason. He hit a clutch home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Wild Card Series that helped propel the Mets to the next round of the postseason. It is performances like that the Mets have been missing for years.

New York also received seven innings from Sean Manaea, who allowed one run on three hits and struck out six batters. He had a 10.66 ERA and an 0-3 record coming into the game.

"Felt like he wanted this moment," Francisco Lindor said of his teammate Manaea. "He gave everything he had."

Game 4 is set for Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.