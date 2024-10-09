Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB Postseason

Pete Alonso's power surge helps propel Mets to NLDS Game 3 win over Phillies

It was Alonso's 3rd home run of the postseason

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Mets star SS Francisco Lindor explains why team dinners are so important Video

Mets star SS Francisco Lindor explains why team dinners are so important

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor had the idea of making it mandatory for his teammates to have a full team dinner during road trips, and he says it's important for camaraderie

Pete Alonso answered the call when the New York Mets needed him the most.

In a pivotal Game 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series, Alonso hit a solo home run off of Aaron Nola to give New York a two-run lead in the fourth inning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pete Alonso celebrates a Hr

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, #20, reacts after walking in the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field in New York City on Oct. 8, 2024. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

New York piled on four more runs to win the game 7-2 and take a 2-1 series lead. Alonso finished 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two walks.

"I’m just happy that I put a good swing on the ball," Alonso said, via SNY TV. "Me and Aaron go way back. He knows me and I know him. He’s a great talented pitcher. I’m just happy that I was able to come through for the team right there."

He added, "If I’m hitting balls the other way, it’s a good sign."

DODGERS' DAVE ROBERTS THINKS MANNY MACHADO THREW BALL AT HIM IN DUGOUT 'WITH INTENT' AFTER 'UNSETTLING' VIDEO

Aaron Nola removed from game

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola, center, is relieved by manager Rob Thomson during the sixth inning of Game 3 of the National League baseball playoff series against the New York Mets on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 in New York City. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

It was Alonso’s third home run of the postseason. He hit a clutch home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Wild Card Series that helped propel the Mets to the next round of the postseason. It is performances like that the Mets have been missing for years.

New York also received seven innings from Sean Manaea, who allowed one run on three hits and struck out six batters. He had a 10.66 ERA and an 0-3 record coming into the game.

"Felt like he wanted this moment," Francisco Lindor said of his teammate Manaea. "He gave everything he had."

Sean Manaea leave sthe game

New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea, #59, reacts as he walks off the field at the end of the top of the seventh inning of Game 3 of the National League baseball playoff series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 in New York City. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 4 is set for Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.