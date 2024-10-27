Patriots' Drake Maye leaves game after helmet-to-helmet hit on running play

The New England Patriots’ offense took a hit on Sunday against the New York Jets when Drake Maye left the game with a concussion and was ruled out.

Maye suffered the injury in the first quarter when he took a hit to the head from a Jets defender on a scramble. He was in the process of sliding when linebacker Jamien Sherwood made helmet-to-helmet contact with the rookie quarterback.

He sat on the ground for a moment before he was helped off the field.

Maye was 3-of-6 for 23 yards and had a rushing touchdown. The Patriots were up 7-0 early in the game thanks to his score. He added 46 yards on the ground and was the team’s leading rusher through the first half.

He was named the starting quarterback weeks after the Jets defeated the Patriots in September. He had three touchdown passes in a loss to the Houston Texans and two touchdown passes in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He had 541 passing yards and five touchdown passes before Sunday’s game.

Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett was thrust into the game for Maye. He started the season as QB1 and led New England to a stunning win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

But since Week 1, it’s been downhill for New England.

Brissett compiled 696 passing yards and two touchdown passes in five games before going in for Maye.