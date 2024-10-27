Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New England Patriots

Patriots' Drake Maye leaves game after helmet-to-helmet hit on running play

Maye was named the Patriots' starter a few weeks ago

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
What happens if Aaron Rodgers, Jets lose vs. Patriots? | The Facility Video

What happens if Aaron Rodgers, Jets lose vs. Patriots? | The Facility

Aaron Rodgers and the NY Jets face New England in Week 8. James Jones explains why there will be a lot of questions for the organization if the Jets lose this game and fall to 2-6.

The New England Patriots’ offense took a hit on Sunday against the New York Jets when Drake Maye left the game with a concussion and was ruled out.

Maye suffered the injury in the first quarter when he took a hit to the head from a Jets defender on a scramble. He was in the process of sliding when linebacker Jamien Sherwood made helmet-to-helmet contact with the rookie quarterback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Drake Maye takes a hit

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye connects helmet to helmet with New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

He sat on the ground for a moment before he was helped off the field.

Maye was 3-of-6 for 23 yards and had a rushing touchdown. The Patriots were up 7-0 early in the game thanks to his score. He added 46 yards on the ground and was the team’s leading rusher through the first half.

He was named the starting quarterback weeks after the Jets defeated the Patriots in September. He had three touchdown passes in a loss to the Houston Texans and two touchdown passes in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Drake Maye rushing TD

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye celebrates after running for a touchdown against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Foxborough. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

FALCONS' KYLE PITTS NEARLY SUFFERS EMBARRASSING MOMENT ON TD PLAY VS BUCS

He had 541 passing yards and five touchdown passes before Sunday’s game.

Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett was thrust into the game for Maye. He started the season as QB1 and led New England to a stunning win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

But since Week 1, it’s been downhill for New England. 

Jacoby Brissett tosses

New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett hands the ball off during the New York Jets game in Foxborough on Oct. 27, 2024. (Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brissett compiled 696 passing yards and two touchdown passes in five games before going in for Maye.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.