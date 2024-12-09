Panthers' Bryce Young receives praise for prayer as Eagles player suffers injury

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young nearly led his team to a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but he received praise for one act during the game.

Eagles defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down with an injury in the fourth quarter. Young appeared to see Gardner-Johnson on the ground and took a moment to bow his head and pray for a moment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

NFL fans on X caught the moment and quickly posted about it.

It was a tough day for Gardner-Johnson, who initially left the game in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. He then slowly walked off the field after the injury in the fourth quarter.

Young was 19-of-34 with 191 passing yards, a touchdown pass and had one interception. Carolina fell to Philadelphia 22-16.

Ultimately, Young was frustrated with the loss.

CHIEFS WIN AFC WEST FOR 9TH STRAIGHT SEASON AFTER GAME-WINNING FIELD GOAL GOES THEIR WAY

"There's no participation trophies, no consolation," he said, via the team’s website. "Coach says it all the time: it's about us, and when we're executing, we're at our best. We're able to just focus on that, and again, it's not a consolation for today, but it gives us some stuff on film to build off of, the opportunity to identify things we're doing well, how we continue to do it, how we build off of it and the same mindset of how we can improve on things.

"I think just being in the headspace is good for growth, but now it's on us to make sure we actually grow and take those steps."

Young has put together a solid redemption season after getting benched for veteran Andy Dalton at the beginning of the year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has 1,572 passing yards, seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 10 games. Carolina fell to 3-10 this season after dropping the game to Philadelphia.