Packers sign top pick CB Kevin King

Kevin King is officially a member of the Green Bay Packers.

The second-round pick signed with the Packers on Thursday, becoming the sixth selection to sign with the team since the NFL Draft.

Terms were not announced, but Spotrac estimates the cornerback will receive a signing bonus of $3,289,734 with a total value in the deal of $7,080,884. Second-round picks sign four-year contracts.

King, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, played collegiately at Washington. An honorable mention All-Pac 12 selection the past two seasons, King had 44 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and 13 passes broken up as a senior in 2016.

Taken with the first selection of the second round, King ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and had a 39.5-inch vertical.

He is expected to see significant playing time with the Packers, who look to shore up their secondary -- a weakness last season -- in 2017.

Still unsigned are second-round pick Josh Jones, third-rounder Montravius Adams and a pair of fourth-round selections, Vince Biegel and Jamaal Williams.