Orioles-Blue Jays preview

TORONTO -- If the Toronto Blue Jays hope to even their series with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, they have the right pitcher going for them.

Right-hander Marco Estrada will be trying to win his fourth straight start, and if he does, it would give the Blue Jays their first victory of the important four-game series.

The Orioles scored a 6-5 comeback win over the Blue Jays in the opener Thursday with first baseman Chris Davis piling up three RBIs on a solo home run and two sacrifice flies.

Davis tied the game in the seventh inning with his 13th homer of the season and his 32nd home run against Toronto since 2008. No one has hit more against the Blue Jays in that span. Davis also jumped to catch a drive by Toronto's Justin Smoak in the third inning, and his sacrifice fly in the ninth snapped a tie.

"You understand you are not going to go 4-for-4 every night and make every play on defense," Davis said. "But these are the games you grind for and enjoy and you move forward and see what tomorrow has for you."

The Orioles (36-23) won their fifth consecutive game Thursday and eighth in nine. They are a season-best 13 games over .500.

The Blue Jays (32-30) have lost three of their past four games after winning 12 of 16. They are still trying to find a consistent offense and some relievers who can get outs.

The Orioles lead the American League East by two games over the Boston Red Sox and 5 1/2 over the third-place Blue Jays.

Toronto's starting pitching has been a strength, and no one has been better for the Blue Jays than Estrada, who took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in Boston on Sunday. He allowed two hits and two runs in eight-plus innings, and the Blue Jays held on to win 5-4 over the Red Sox.

In his past three starts, Estrada is 3-0 with a 1.96 ERA. He has allowed nine hits, 10 walks and five earned runs in 23 innings during that span.

"The one thing about him, he just doesn't give in," Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin said. "Even if there's a couple of guys that get on, he's still out there making quality pitches. He'll rarely make a mistake over the middle of the plate in a big situation. And he's able to mix his pitches better than anybody, and that's what's tough hitting against him. You don't know if you're getting a fastball, curveball, slider, a cutter or changeup."

In seven career outings against the Orioles, including five starts, Estrada is 2-1 with a 3.16 ERA.

The Orioles send out right-hander Kevin Gausman, who is still seeking his first win of the season. He is 0-3 in his first nine starts with a decent ERA, 3.52. In nine career games against the Blue Jays, including four starts, he is 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA.

In his most recent start, he did not earn a decision, leaving after six innings trailing the New York Yankees 1-0 Sunday. The Orioles rallied in the eighth inning with three runs against Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman to win 3-1.

"You just try to give your team a chance to win," Gausman said. "(If) you give these guys an opportunity late in the game, they are going to, more often than not, they are going to come up for you and put up some good at-bats."