Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy suffers bizarre injury after 'run-in' with his cattle

The Cowboys are 0-3 against Big 12 opponents so far this seaosn

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy would have put himself on the injury report heading into the Cowboys’ matchup against No. 13 BYU this week if he could.

Gundy revealed on Monday he "had a run-in" with his cattle over the weekend that left him with an eye injury. He conducted his weekly media briefing over Zoom.

Mike Gundy vs Tulsa

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy on the field during the Tulsa game in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Sept. 14, 2024. (Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

"I’ve got a bad eye that I didn’t think would be particularly enjoyable for people when they were looking at my pretty face in a live interview," Gundy said. "But more importantly, it’s full of blood, and I get dizzy. 

"So it’s not easy to be upright and be in a normal function. But other than that, I’m doing great."

Gundy is going to have to keep at least one eye on the prize in a tough matchup against the unbeaten Cougars. He said the injury is improving every day.

"I’m fine, and it should get better every day," he said. "Hopefully it’ll get a little better. But I’m fine. I’m working the same hours. I mean, it’s no big deal. I just didn’t think it was very appealing."

Mike Gundy vs West Virginia

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy on the sideline during the West Virginia game at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Oklahoma State finds itself 0-3 to start Big 12 Conference play and 3-3 overall. Two of its three losses came at the hands of ranked opponents – Utah and Kansas State.

BYU has emerged as one of the teams to beat. They are 6-0 behind quarterback Jake Retzlaff, who has 1,426 passing yards and 14 touchdown passes.

Mike Gundy calls plays

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy (Nathan J. Fish/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

The two teams play on Friday night at 10:15 ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.