Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy suffers bizarre injury after 'run-in' with his cattle

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy would have put himself on the injury report heading into the Cowboys’ matchup against No. 13 BYU this week if he could.

Gundy revealed on Monday he "had a run-in" with his cattle over the weekend that left him with an eye injury. He conducted his weekly media briefing over Zoom.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’ve got a bad eye that I didn’t think would be particularly enjoyable for people when they were looking at my pretty face in a live interview," Gundy said. "But more importantly, it’s full of blood, and I get dizzy.

"So it’s not easy to be upright and be in a normal function. But other than that, I’m doing great."

Gundy is going to have to keep at least one eye on the prize in a tough matchup against the unbeaten Cougars. He said the injury is improving every day.

"I’m fine, and it should get better every day," he said. "Hopefully it’ll get a little better. But I’m fine. I’m working the same hours. I mean, it’s no big deal. I just didn’t think it was very appealing."

FOX NEWS DIGITAL SPORTS' COLLEGE FOOTBALL WINNERS AND LOSERS: WEEK 7

Oklahoma State finds itself 0-3 to start Big 12 Conference play and 3-3 overall. Two of its three losses came at the hands of ranked opponents – Utah and Kansas State.

BYU has emerged as one of the teams to beat. They are 6-0 behind quarterback Jake Retzlaff, who has 1,426 passing yards and 14 touchdown passes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two teams play on Friday night at 10:15 ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.