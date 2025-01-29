Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA players Rudy Gobert, Mouhamed Gueye nearly hit by falling debris during game

Timberwolves won the game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Adam Silver addresses the 3-Point line debate and potential adjustments in the NBA | The Herd Video

Adam Silver addresses the 3-Point line debate and potential adjustments in the NBA | The Herd

Adam Silver joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the ongoing debate about the NBA’s 3-point line and whether it has become too easy for today’s players. The commissioner shares his perspective on the evolution of the game, the rise in 3-point shooting, ...

Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert and Atlanta Hawks big man Mouhamed Gueye narrowly avoided serious injury on Monday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The two men were walking off the court at the end of the first quarter when a piece of debris fell from the jumbotron high above the court. Gobert seemingly felt the piece drop past his head as he walked off the floor. His Timberwolves teammates seemed to be in awe.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Rudy Gobert and the mascot

Minnesota Timberwolves mascot Crunch holds an umbrella over center Rudy Gobert during his interview after a game with the Atlanta Hawks at Target Center in Minneapolis, Jan. 27, 2025. (Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images)

The center talked about the incident after the game.

"It (happened) right in front of me. I don't know if that's good or bad," he told reporters, via FOX 9.

Neither player was injured in the incident.

Minnesota was able to build upon the eight-point lead it had after the first quarter and win the game, 100-92. Gobert had 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Anthony Edwards led the team with 23 points, five rebounds and four assists.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rudy Gobert talks to broadcasters

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert responds during an interview after the Atlanta Hawks game, Jan. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images)

Gueye had four points and four rebounds in 19 minutes of action. De’Andre Hunter had 35 points off the bench for the Hawks. Clint Capela added 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch wasn’t exactly happy with how his team won. Atlanta got back into the game after outscoring Minnesota 31-20 in the third quarter.

"That was a totally unacceptable second half of basketball. If we're trying to be a team, we're trying to go where we're trying to go, that's not good enough," Finch said.

Rudy Gobert dunks

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert dunks against the Atlanta Hawks, Jan. 27, 2025. (Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Minnesota improved to 25-20 with the win but are just 12-10 at home. Atlanta fell to 22-24 and 11-14 on the road.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.