NBA players Rudy Gobert, Mouhamed Gueye nearly hit by falling debris during game

Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert and Atlanta Hawks big man Mouhamed Gueye narrowly avoided serious injury on Monday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The two men were walking off the court at the end of the first quarter when a piece of debris fell from the jumbotron high above the court. Gobert seemingly felt the piece drop past his head as he walked off the floor. His Timberwolves teammates seemed to be in awe.

The center talked about the incident after the game.

"It (happened) right in front of me. I don't know if that's good or bad," he told reporters, via FOX 9.

Neither player was injured in the incident.

Minnesota was able to build upon the eight-point lead it had after the first quarter and win the game, 100-92. Gobert had 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Anthony Edwards led the team with 23 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Gueye had four points and four rebounds in 19 minutes of action. De’Andre Hunter had 35 points off the bench for the Hawks. Clint Capela added 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch wasn’t exactly happy with how his team won. Atlanta got back into the game after outscoring Minnesota 31-20 in the third quarter.

"That was a totally unacceptable second half of basketball. If we're trying to be a team, we're trying to go where we're trying to go, that's not good enough," Finch said.

Minnesota improved to 25-20 with the win but are just 12-10 at home. Atlanta fell to 22-24 and 11-14 on the road.