South Alabama Jaguars

MLB 1st-round draft pick to take shot at college football with South Alabama

Thompson played baseball and football in high school

Ryan Gaydos
Bubba Thompson, who was a first-round MLB draft pick in 2017, will trade in his glove for a helmet and some shoulder pads as he’s set to join the South Alabama Jaguars football team.

He will join the team as a walk-on for spring practices, South Alabama head coach Major Applewhite told AL.com. He posted a video on his Facebook page of himself throwing a football at the school’s football facility.

Bubba Thompson slides into third

Reds center fielder Bubba Thompson steals third base against the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, April 7, 2024. (Katie Stratman-USA Today Sports)

"We back y’all," he captioned the clip.

Thompson, 26, has experience on the gridiron. He played football while attending McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Alabama, leading the school to a state title game in 2017.

He then committed to the University of Alabama to play baseball. However, he never enrolled in the college. Instead, he was drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2017 with their No. 26 overall pick and decided to pursue a Major League career.

Bubba Thompson in spring training

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Bubba Thompson rounds third during a spring training game against the Cleveland Guardians at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona, Feb. 24,2024. (Kareem Elgazzar-USA Today Sports)

Thompson didn’t emerge as a superstar. He was a speedster on the basepaths, recording 18 stolen bags in 55 games in 2022. He was with the Rangers in 2023, playing in 37 games. He then joined the Cincinnati Reds last year and appeared in 17 games.

Because he never enrolled in college, he has five years of eligibility. Rivals rated him as a two-star quarterback coming out of school.

South Alabama was 7-6 last season in Applewhite’s first year. They ended the year with a win in the Salute to Veterans Bowl.

Major Applewhite on the field

South Alabama Jaguars head coach Major Applewhite celebrates with his team during the Salute to Veterans Bowl at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama, on Dec. 15, 2024. (Jake Crandall/ Advertiser/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Gio Lopez and Bishop Davenport played quarterback for the Jaguars last season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

