Michigan's Hoke hopes to hang onto QB Robinson

Denard Robinson's high school coach heard from so many coaches trying to recruit the dual-threat quarterback by Wednesday afternoon that he was on his third cell-phone battery.

"Every school wants Denard — trust me," Art Taylor, who coached Robinson at Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School, said in a telephone interview. "I've heard from at least 10 to 15 schools already.

"Denard loves Michigan, but he has to do what's best for him because this is a big decision."

Robinson declined comment during the second half of the Ohio State-Michigan basketball game.

He chose to play for college football's winningest program because it was led by spread guru Rich Rodriguez.

The first player in NCAA history to throw and run for 1,500 yards hasn't commented since Rodriguez was fired last week and replaced by Brady Hoke.

"I talked to Denard this morning and told him, 'You have to ask the new coach questions about the offense and what your role will be,'" Taylor recalled Wednesday afternoon shortly after Hoke met with the team and media. "I've told him what a great education he'll get if he stays at Michigan, but if they want to turn him into a drop-back quarterback and waste his 4.3 speed (in the 40-yard dash) that might not be the best place for him."

Hoke hopes to persuade Robinson to return for his junior season.

"We have got a special guy in Denard," Hoke said. "He is a guy that can do an awful lot for your football program and I know he loves the University of Michigan. I got to spend about 15 minutes with him and we are going to spend a little more time together.

"When you have talented players, it's your job as a coach to mold that into what's best for your football team. Most the time when you do that, it's what is best for that player."

Michigan has lost one QB, Tate Forcier, according to athletic director Dave Brandon.

Forcier was academically ineligible to play for the Wolverines in the Gator Bowl

"Tate is not with the program," Brandon said when asked about Forcier's status. "I hate acting like I'm dodging questions, but there are certain limitations as to what I can talk about relative to any student's academic status with the university. ... I'd rather leave that to someone else."

Messages seeking comment were left with Forcier and his father.

He backed up Robinson last season after starting ahead of him when they were both freshmen during the 2009 season. Forcier threw for 2,647 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 20 games.