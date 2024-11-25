Marshall football player gets into intense scuffle with ball boy after game

The Marshall Thundering Herd picked up a close win over the Old Dominion Monarchs, 42-35, on Saturday night to maintain its lead over Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt Conference East.

Talk around the crucial win quickly shifted after the game when the ESPN broadcast caught one Thundering Herd player getting into a scuffle with a staffer in the end zone.

Defensive back Josh Moten was identified as the player who was in the incident with the ball boy after the game. The ball boy appeared to try to knock a football out of Moten’s hands while the player was running off of the field.

The ball boy was then seen getting into a shoving contest with another Marshall player.

Moten issued an apology after the game.

"I’m sorry for the incident after the game yesterday," he wrote on X on Sunday. "That’s not what I’m about. Intense game and, in that moment, emotions got the best of me. To ODU and to my team, I’m sorry it took attention away from a great game."

Moten had five total tackles in the game and intercepted a pass from Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph in the first quarter. It was the fourth interception for Moten this season.

The junior defensive back transferred to Marshall in 2023 following a short stint with Texas A&M.

Marshall is 8-3 overall this season. They are on a five-game winning streak following a loss to Georgia Southern earlier in the year. The loss is the only blemish on their conference record.

The Thundering Herd could wrap up a division title with a win against James Madison this weekend.