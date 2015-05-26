Marlins hope to have Yelich back for tilt with Giants

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Miami Marlins look to secure a second victory in a row on Friday night as they resume a four-game series with the San Francisco Giants.

The Marlins went into last night's opener having lost three of four, but pounded out 17 hits in a 7-2 win. Two of those hits came off the bat of starting pitcher Dan Haren, who drove in a pair of runs in addition to holding the Giants to two runs over seven innings of work.

Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer, Giancarlo Stanton drove in a pair of runs and Dee Gordon had three hits to up his major league-leading average to .437. He also drove in a run, while Martin Prado matched him at the plate with three hits.

The Marlins showed no sign of fatigue despite having opened a road trip in Washington before heading out west to battle the Giants and Miami has won 13 of its past 16 games in San Francisco.

"We came out really relaxed today after a long night of travel," Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. "Our guys really like playing here for whatever reason."

Tim Hudson did not fare too well in this one and he surrendered six runs on a career-high 15 hits over 6 2/3 innings. It was the most hits allowed by a Giants pitcher since Gaylord Perry on Sept. 28, 1968 against Cincinnati.

"(Miami) has been swinging the bat well ... Hudson left some pitches up," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "Really, Haren was the one that killed us."

San Francisco has dropped two straight since a five-game winning streak.

Miami is expected to have outfielder Christian Yelich in the lineup tonight after he wrapped up a three-game rehab stint with Class A Advanced Jupiter. Yelich, who has been on the disabled list since April 24 due to a lower back strain, had three hits and is batting .200 in 11 games this season with the Marlins.

Redmond said he expects to 2014 NL Gold Glove winner to return right to the starting lineup in left field.

The Giants also appear close to getting an outfielder back from injury as Hunter Pence is expected to begin a rehab assignment on Friday with Triple-A Sacramento. He has not played this season due to a fractured left arm suffered in March 5 when he was hit by a pitch.

Jarred Cosart aims to rebound tonight for the Marlins in his first career appearance against the Giants.

The 24-year-old righty is coming off a 6-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday as he was tagged for three runs on five hits and a walk over just five innings. He also fanned six in his shortest outing of the season.

Cosart, though, has allowed more than three runs in just one of his five starts this season and is 1-2 with a 2.97 earned run average.

Former two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Tim Lincecum takes the mound for the Giants tonight off his best outing of 2015.

The right-handed Lincecum hurled a season-high eight innings in a 5-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. He yielded only three hits and a walk while striking out four. That improved Lincecum to 2-2 on the year with a 2.40 ERA, a vast improvement for a hurler who hasn't posted an ERA below 4.37 over the past three seasons.

"(Lincecum) did it all today. Great day for Timmy," noted Bochy.

Lincecum, who has not struck out more than five batters in a start this season, is 2-3 with a 3.83 ERA in seven career games versus the Marlins.