Lynx eliminate Sun behind Napheesa Collier's 27 points; will play Liberty in WNBA Finals

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as she helped the team eliminate the Connecticut Sun in Game 5 of their semifinals matchup on Tuesday.

The Lynx topped the Sun, 88-77, to advance to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2017.

Collier, the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, also had four blocks.

Napheesa Collier waves

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, center, celebrates with teammates after the 88-77 win against the Connecticut Sun in Game 5 of the WNBA basketball semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

"She’s improved every season. She’s just been incredible. Every game, it’s more than scoring how she helps our team," Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve said. "When she plays like the MVP, we're tough to beat."

Courtney Williams added 24 points after making her first six shots, and Kayla McBride contributed 19.

"When you start a game like that, you kind of know the hoop's feeling big, you’ve got the super green light," Williams said. "I think that's the confidence that Cheryl gives us."

Courtney Williams drives

Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams, #10, works toward the basket as Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner, #24, defends during the second half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Minnesota jumped out to a 21-point lead in the second quarter and never really looked back.

"They just kind of punched us in the face, and we got shellshocked and then we couldn’t fight back," Sun star DeWanna Bonner said.

The Lynx will now take on the New York Liberty in hopes of winning a fifth WNBA title.

The Liberty have never won a WNBA championship but have built a super team with Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, who helped them to 32 wins for the second straight season.

Napheesa Collier and the team celebrates

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, #24, celebrates with teammates after the 88-77 win against the Connecticut Sun in Game 5 of the WNBA basketball semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

New York knocked off the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces to get to the finals.

