Kerber ousted in Toronto

German left-hander Angelique Kerber went by way of a second-round upset at the $2.369 million Rogers Cup tennis event.

Surging Slovak Dominika Cibulkova came from behind to upset the eighth-seeded Kerber, 6-7 (0-7), 6-2, 7-5, on the hardcourts at Rexall Centre.

The diminutive Cibulkova was a hardcourt titlist in Stanford just two weeks ago.

In opening-round play on Day 2, 11th-seeded Russian Maria Kirilenko mauled Croatian qualifier Petra Martic 6-2, 6-1, 15th-seeded former world No. 1 Serb Jelena Jankovic held off Georgian qualifier Anna Tatishvili 7-6 (8-6), 4-6, 6-3, and 16th-seeded former top-ranked Serb Ana Ivanovic drubbed Taiwan's Su- Wei Hsieh 6-1, 6-2. The former U.S. Open finalist Jankovic was the Toronto runner-up in 2007.

Also in the first round on Tuesday, American Lauren Davis surprised lucky loser and two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia, 3-6, 7-5, 7-5. Davis is rewarded with a second-round match against Wimbledon champ Marion Bartoli.

Additional opening-round wins came for France's Alize Cornet, Russian Ekaterina Makarova and hot Slovak Magdalena Rybarikova, who beat Romanian Alexandra Dulgheru 6-4, 6-3. Rybarikova was last week's repeat titlist in Washington, D.C.

Czech Petra Kvitova beast Chinese Li Na in last year's Rogers Cup final in Montreal, as this event shifts between Toronto and Montreal each year.

The 2013 Rogers Cup titlist will claim $426,000.