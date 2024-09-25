Josh Allen's glowing remarks about Bills teammates raise eyebrows

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen raised eyebrows on Monday night after he threw four touchdown passes in an enormous victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Allen threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers – Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid, Ty Johnson and Keon Coleman. Ten different Bills players had receptions between Allen and backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The Bills won the game 47-10.

The star player was asked about the game plan.

"It’s paying dividends of what we’ve worked on throughout the entire offseason and through training camp of the ‘everybody eats’ mentality," Allen said via Pro Football Talk. "And, again, it could be your play this play. You never know when it’s gonna happen. And that’s the beauty of it. When guys get to buy into this and really understand, like, ‘I may not get the ball four, five times thrown to me a game, but the one or two times I do, I’m gonna have opportunities to be in the end zone.’

"You know, it’s a fun and wonderful thing when you have a bunch of guys that don’t care about the stats, they don’t care about the touchdowns, and again, I think throughout practice, we’ve just had this mindset of like, 'Hey, let’s just do things the right way and find ways to win football games.' That’s what we’re doing right now."

The second half of his remarks was what appeared to be of interest to fans.

The Bills traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in the offseason. Diggs and Allen’s relationship was in the spotlight at the start of the 2023 season, and he told ESPN he felt "it was going in that direction" that he would be traded eventually.

Neither player has said a negative word about each other. They each praised each other in the immediate aftermath of the trade.

"I'm very comfortable with the guys that we've brought in," Allen said in August, via NFL.com. "It's no secret, Stef was an All-Pro here. He's got the stats to back it up. Each year, he had 100-plus catches and 1,000-plus yards. That's a heavy workload for someone to come in and fill those shoes.

"I understand that the guys in that room understand that, but at the same time, the approach that these guys have had of working hard and putting their head down, and when they get the ball, they get the ball, and when they don't, they're doing everything they can to help somebody else get the ball and break them free. So, I guess we'll find out."