Jorginho James, former pro soccer player, accused of assaulting his estranged wife at Texas daycare

Jorginho James, a former professional soccer player who competed for MLS’ Houston Dynamo and the USL’s RGV Toros, was arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife at a daycare.

James, of Pearland, Texas, was charged with assault causing bodily injury of a family member and violation of bond conditions on Aug. 30, the Houston Chronicle reported, citing court records. He allegedly choked the woman in a separate incident in March, according to officials.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The woman spoke to FOX 26 Houston after a video showing the incident circulated on social media.

"As soon as I parked, he jumped into my back seat," she told the station. "I got out of the car. I went inside my daughters' daycare, and I called 911. While I'm still on the phone with them, that is when he started hitting me.

LIONEL MESSI TO RETURN TO INTER MIAMI LINEUP AFTER TWO-MONTH INJURY RECOVERY

"He punched me eight times. I feel like he wouldn't have stopped if I wouldn't have fallen. He already had his arm ready to go a ninth time."

James told FOX 26 Houston that "this is not the right time for me to explain anything." His attorney declined to comment on the incident to the Chronicle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

James, who is originally from Jamaica, has spent most of his time playing for the Toros – an affiliate of the Dynamo. He reportedly appeared in one game for the Dynamo.