Jimenez out several months with broken leg

Miguel Angel Jimenez will be out of action for up to five months after breaking his right tibia in a skiing accident.

The Irish Times posted a statement from Jimenez that read, "It will take me three, four or five months to fully recover and play again at a competitive level. I have been playing well but that's just the way it goes in life."

The Spaniard became the oldest winner in European Tour history when he won the 2012 Hong Kong Open in November. That was his 19th title on the European Tour, which puts 13th on the tour's all-time wins list.

Jimenez, 48, had four other top-10 finishes in 2012, including a tie for ninth at the British Open. The four-time Ryder Cup performer was also an assistant captain to Jose Maria Olazabal when the Europeans staged their historical comeback at Medinah in last September's Ryder Cup.