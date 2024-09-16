Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Jets' Braelon Allen becomes youngest NFL player in Super Bowl era to score touchdown

Allen is the 2nd-youngest player to score a touchdown since 1933

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
New York Jets rookie running back Braelon Allen busted onto the scene on Sunday with an incredible performance against the Tennessee Titans in the team’s 24-17 victory.

Allen had seven carries for 33 yards and scored a rushing touchdown. He also had two catches for 23 yards and a receiving touchdown. The 20-yard scamper into the end zone in the fourth quarter put the Jets ahead with 4:31 left in the game. They would eventually close it out.

Braelon Allen celebrates

New York Jets running back Braelon Allen, #0, celebrates after he scores a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/John Amis)

The Wisconsin product was a fourth-round draft pick earlier this year and earned a spot on the 53-man roster after training camp. With his touchdowns on Sunday, he became a part of NFL history.

At 20 years and 239 days old, Allen became the youngest player in the Super Bowl era and second-youngest player since 1933 to score a touchdown. He is the youngest player since 1933 with a rushing touchdown and a touchdown catch in the same game.

TEXANS' DEFENSE CREATES HAVOC FOR BEARS ROOKIE CALEB WILLIAMS IN VICTORY

Braelon Allen touchdown

New York Jets running back Braelon Allen, #0, runs the ball in for a touchdown against Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker, #37, in the second half of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Aaron Rodgers earned the first true Jets win over his tenure in New York. When he went down early in the first quarter last season, Zach Wilson took over and guided the team to a victory.

"These are kind of the games you look back on late in the season, and you’re thankful that you won these," Rodgers said. "Because if we want to be a great team, we’ve got to win in these type of environments against teams like that."

Rodgers was 18-of-30 with 176 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

Braelon Allen in the end zone

New York Jets running back Braelon Allen, #0, celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammate New York Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert, #89, in the second half of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The other touchdown pass went to running back Breece Hall, who had seven catches for 52 yards. Hall also ran for 62 yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos