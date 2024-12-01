Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence takes huge hit from Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair, sparking brawl

A huge hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence from Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair sparked a brawl during their game on Sunday.

Lawrence scrambled on first down with just over 4 minutes to play in the half. He tried sliding to avoid the hit, but as he went down, Al-Shaair launched into Lawrence’s head and neck area. The quarterback was down for a bit and Jaguars players came over to dole out some of their own kind of justice toward Al-Shaair.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Al-Shaair was also seen getting into it with Jaguars offensive lineman Brandon Scherff. Both players had to be held back.

As the dust cleared, penalties were handed out. Al-Shaair and Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones were both ejected from the game. Jaguars tight end Evan Engram was hit with an unnecessary roughness penalty.

RAVENS STAR ADMITS 'TALL TASK' STOPPING SAQUON BARKLEY THIS WEEK, BUT DERRICK HENRY COULD BE THE SOLUTION

Lawrence was able to sit upright and left the game on a cart. He was 4-for-10 with 41 passing yards and an interception in the game.

The Jaguars ruled him out with a concussion.

Houston led 6-0 at that point.

The Texans were looking to rectify an upset loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans last week. They entered the game with a 7-5 record.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jacksonville has been toward the bottom of the league standings this season and are in a position to possibly get the No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft.