Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence gives blunt assessment of performance after loss: 'We suck right now'

Lawrence took a brutal safety late in their loss to the Browns

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Jacksonville Jaguars came up well short of a victory against the Cleveland Browns, dropping to 0-2 on the season following an 18-13 defeat.

Trevor Lawrence was 14-of-30 with 220 passing yards and took a crucial safety with 1:44 left in the game. He did not throw a touchdown pass, and the only touchdown in the game by Jacksonville came on a 4-yard run by running back Travis Etienne Jr. in the third quarter.

Trevor Lawrence leaps

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, #16, leaps over Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, #6, on a run during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Lawrence, who signed a $275 million contract extension in the offseason, was blunt about the team’s performance.

"We suck right now, so I'm pretty shocked," Lawrence said. "Obviously, we had a great offseason, great training camp, and we've got to figure it out. We know we've got a good group, we've got good players, and we can be a really good offense, but clearly we're not. Everybody has got to take accountability, look in the mirror, and fix it. I've got to play better. I'm the leader of this offense. It's on me. The wideouts got to play better, the line has got to play better, running backs got to play better, we've got to coach better. 

"It's everybody, honestly. But we're standing around, we've got to take charge. We're standing around waiting on somebody to make a play. Defense is playing their a-- off the last two weeks. If a team doesn't score more than 20 points, we should win every week. We can't finish in the red zone today, too many mistakes, getting in and out of the huddle, communication wasn't good. It's a lot of things. Fortunately, or unfortunately, it's what p---es you off after the game, a lot of it we control. We control it, but we're not doing it right. 

Trevor Lawrence throws

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, #16, throws a pass as a teammate's helmet flies off during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

"Until we do it right, it's a different story. We know the things we've got to work on, and we've got to find a rhythm as an offense. Too many good players to perform like that, really the last two weeks."

Jacksonville lost a close one to the Miami Dolphins last week, only putting up 17 points.

The Jaguars have not scored at least 30 points since Dec. 4, 2023 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team has not scored more than 20 points since Dec. 31 against the Carolina Panthers.

"I mean, it's not who we are," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said. "Guys, coaches, players work too hard during the week.

Trevor Lawrence talks to reporters

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence answers questions at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

"Listen, that's a good defense. A really good defense. Probably one of the best in the league. If there's a measuring stick, then we didn't measure up very well today. Something we’ve got to look at. There's too much talent, I think. There's signs of it, but just not consistent enough."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.