Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars sign Super Bowl champion quarterback after Trevor Lawrence injury

John Wolford won a Super Bowl with the Rams

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Tom Brady reacts to Azeez Al-Shaair's illegal hit on Trevor Lawrence | The Herd Video

Tom Brady reacts to Azeez Al-Shaair's illegal hit on Trevor Lawrence | The Herd

FOX Sports' Tom Brady joins Colin Cowherd to dive into Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair's illegal hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence left the game and Al-Shaair was suspended for three games.

The Jacksonville Jaguars added a Super Bowl champion quarterback to its roster on Tuesday as the team was dealt a major injury to their depth chart over the weekend.

Trevor Lawrence suffered a concussion from a brutal hit by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. The defender was suspended for three games over the blow. Lawrence’s status going into Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans is not known just yet. 

John Wolford with the Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford, #13, warms up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 4, 2022. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

He still has to clear concussion protocol and make sure the sprained AC joint he was dealing with was also OK.

In the meantime, the Jaguars added John Wolford to the quarterback room. He was signed to the practice squad and could be in line to be the backup for Mac Jones should Lawrence get ruled out for the game against the Titans.

Wolford was a part of the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl team during the 2021 season. He has played in seven games in his career, starting four of them. He has 626 passing yards and one touchdown pass in that span. In those four starts, he is 2-2.

John Wolford with the Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback John Wolford, #11, drops back to pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, on Aug. 17, 2024. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

TOM BRADY EXPLAINS WHY HE HAS 'MIXED EMOTIONS' AFTER SEEING AZEEZ AL-SHAAIR'S BRUTAL HIT ON TREVOR LAWRENCE

He started his career with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He made his way to the Rams in 2019 and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. The Buccaneers released Wolford before the start of the 2024 season.

Jacksonville also has C.J. Beathard on its roster as well.

Trevor Lawrence leaving the game

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, #16, leaves the field on a cart after getting injured on a late hit by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Jaguars are 2-10 this season. The team was ranked No. 30 in the latest Fox News Digital Sports NFL power rankings.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.