Jaguars sign Super Bowl champion quarterback after Trevor Lawrence injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars added a Super Bowl champion quarterback to its roster on Tuesday as the team was dealt a major injury to their depth chart over the weekend.

Trevor Lawrence suffered a concussion from a brutal hit by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. The defender was suspended for three games over the blow. Lawrence’s status going into Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans is not known just yet.

He still has to clear concussion protocol and make sure the sprained AC joint he was dealing with was also OK.

In the meantime, the Jaguars added John Wolford to the quarterback room. He was signed to the practice squad and could be in line to be the backup for Mac Jones should Lawrence get ruled out for the game against the Titans.

Wolford was a part of the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl team during the 2021 season. He has played in seven games in his career, starting four of them. He has 626 passing yards and one touchdown pass in that span. In those four starts, he is 2-2.

He started his career with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He made his way to the Rams in 2019 and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. The Buccaneers released Wolford before the start of the 2024 season.

Jacksonville also has C.J. Beathard on its roster as well.

The Jaguars are 2-10 this season. The team was ranked No. 30 in the latest Fox News Digital Sports NFL power rankings.