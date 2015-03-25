Hornets sign G Terrell Harris to a second 10-day contract

The New Orleans Hornets have signed guard Terrell Harris to a second 10-day contract.

The 6-foot-4 Harris has played in two games for the Hornets, averaging 0.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds in six minutes per game. He was added to the roster March 8, shortly after rookie guard Austin Rivers broke his right hand, sidelining him four to six weeks.

Harris began this season with Miami, playing in seven games before being waved in early January. He has averaged 1.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 4.6 minutes in nine total games.

Harris played at Oklahoma State and was undrafted in 2009. He played professionally in Europe and in the NBA Development League before joining Miami in December 2011.

New Orleans hosts Golden State on Monday night.