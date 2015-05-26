Hernanes' double sees Inter top Lazio

Rome, Italy (SportsNetwork.com) - Hernanes scored on either side of the intermission on Sunday to lift Inter Milan to a 2-1 victory over nine-man Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

Entrenched in the battle for second place in Serie A, Lazio wasted little time finding the back of the net as Antonio Candreva opened the scoring after eight minutes.

But things went south quickly for the hosts as Mauricio was shown a straight red card in the 24th minute and Hernanes fired home the equalizer three minutes later.

Lazio then went down another man just past the hour mark when Federico Marchetti was shown a straight red card by referee Davide Massa.

Mauro Icardi failed to score on the ensuing penalty kick, but Hernanes fired home the winner with six minutes to play.

The result lifts Inter to seventh place with 52 points, while Lazio remains in third place on 63 points.

Also in Serie A on Sunday, Roberto Soriano netted a brace to go with goals from Afriyie Acquah and Alfred Duncan as Sampdoria rolled to a 4-1 thrashing of Udinese, while Chievo and Hellas Verona battled to an intense 2-2 draw.

Simone Missiroli's 69th-minute tally held up as the winner to hand Sassuolo all three points with a 3-2 win over Cesena, while Atalanta earned a 3-2 victory over Palermo.

Fiorentina returned to domestic play following a 3-0 loss to Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals with a 3-2 victory against Empoli away from home thanks to a brace from Josip Ilicic and another strike from Chelsea loanee Mohamed Salah.

Napoli remained in the thick of the battle for the Champions League with a 2-2 draw against Parma. Manolo Gabbiadini and Dries Mertens found the back of the net for Rafa Bentiez's side to claim one point.