Golf

Golf Channel reporter mistakenly interviews football coach she thought was Vince Young

Lauren Withrow instead interviewed a coach from The Citadel

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Golf Channel scored an interview with Vince Young at this week's BMW Charity Pro-Am in South Carolina, or so it thought.

During the event Thursday, the channel showed Young talking to inside-the-ropes reporter Lauren Withrow.

It was not Vince Young, and Withrow had no idea.

Vince Young shoots free throw

Former NFL quarterback Vince Young shoots the Rockets Charity Shot at Toyota Center Feb. 26, 2020, in Houston, Texas.   (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Withrow immediately kicked off the interview by reciting Young's accolades. 

"Six seasons in the NFL, arguably one of the best NCAA quarterbacks of all time in Texas," she said.

But Withrow was actually interviewing Everette Sands, a former football player at The Citadel who is now an offensive skill specialist.

Withrow asked Sands, thinking it was Young, what the "biggest shift" has been from football to golf.

"Now, I apologize. You have the wrong person," Sands said.

Luckily for Withrow, and perhaps Sands, the question still applied quite nicely.

"I’m a football coach. But, the thing is, the great thing about golf is I’m not only competing against myself, but I’m competing against everybody else," Sands replied, playing it cool.

Vince Young looks on field in Eagles uniform

Vince Young of the Philadelphia Eagles during a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium Nov. 20, 2011, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images)

Sands reflected on the interview later on.

"Young lady came up, and she said, ‘Vince.' I thought she was introducing herself to me. She was like, 'Can I get an interview after you tee off?’ I was like ‘sure,’" Sands told WCIV.

"I teed off, and then she came up and started talking about (me) being one of the best quarterbacks in the NCAA and playing for Texas and a six-year NFL career. I was like, ‘She thinks I’m Vince Young.' That was a very interesting moment."

Sands was partnered with Ryan Leaf, who got a kick out of the mishap.

"I was with @EveretteSands today as his playing partner in the @BMWCharityProAm and I don’t know if he could have been a more generous & patient person with this crazy/giant mistake," Leaf posted on X. "@CitadelFootball have themselves a hell of a Head Coach!!"

Vince Young looks on field

Quarterback Vince Young of the AFC in action against the NFC during the NFL Pro Bowl Feb. 10, 2007, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

In a post on her Instagram story, Withrow said she will "learn from the mistakes."

In a post on her Instagram story, Withrow said she will "learn from the mistakes."