Gay, White lead No. 6 SDSU to 20th straight win

D.J. Gay scored 20 points and Billy White had 10 of his 12 during a decisive 13-3 run, and No. 6 San Diego State beat Air Force 68-55 on Wednesday night to extend the country's longest active winning streak to a school-record 20 games.

The Aztecs (20-0, 5-0 Mountain West) remain one of Division I's three unbeaten teams. They are off until a showdown at conference rival and ninth-ranked BYU next Wednesday night.

Tom Fow scored 21 points for Air Force (10-7, 1-3).

Sophomore forward Kawhi Leonard had 10 points and 10 rebounds for SDSU, his 13th double-double this season and 30th of his career.

Air Force stuck around long enough to make the Aztecs to earn it, which they did over the final 7½ minutes. The Falcons got consecutive 3-pointers from Fow and Derek Brooks to pull to 48-44 before suddenly going cold.

White got hot for the Aztecs, keying the game-deciding run with two 3-pointers, a three-point play and a free throw. Chase Tapley added two free throws while Malcolm Thomas had one.

SDSU used an 8-0 run midway through the half to take a 48-38 lead. Leonard made a bank shot, James Rahon a 3-pointer and Brian Carlwell a slam dunk after a pass from Leonard.

Air Force not only stayed with the Aztecs in the first half, but jumped to a 28-22 lead with 3:15 left before halftime. Fow, who made three 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes, hit a jumper and Brooks made two shots from underneath to quiet the sellout crowd of 12,414 at Viejas Arena.

Gay had eight points as the Aztecs went on a 12-2 run during the final 2:51 to take a 34-30 halftime lead. Gay, coming off a career-high 30 points in a win at New Mexico on Saturday, hit consecutive 3-pointers, Leonard had a steal and a layup, Gay followed with a layup and White made a turnaround jumper. Air Force's only points in the run came on Zach Bohannon's inside shot on a pretty feed from Evan Washington.

SDSU made 11 of 26 3-pointers and outrebounded Air Force 34-20.