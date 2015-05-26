Flores homer sends Mets past Phillies

Flushing, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Wilmer Flores' three-run homer in the sixth broke a tie and lifted the New York Mets to a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the opener of a three-game set on Monday.

Lucas Duda and Michael Cuddyer also went deep for New York, which improved to 6-1 against the rival Phillies this season.

The Mets had dropped three straight in Pittsburgh over the weekend.

"We needed it," Flores said. "I was looking for something up and just get one run in, but it happened to be a homer."

Bartolo Colon (7-3) bounced back from two rough outings to grab the win, giving up three runs on six hits with six strikeouts in six innings. The 42- year-old had given up a total of 10 runs over his last two starts.

"There's a reason why he is still in the league," Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard said of Colon. "He goes out there and makes pitches, hits his spots."

Elvis Araujo (1-1) took the loss for his role in the sixth inning. Araujo relieved starter Severino Gonzalez and got two outs to end the fifth. Daniel Murphy then led off the sixth with a single that ended Araujo's afternoon.

Justin De Fratus entered and walked Cuddyer before Flores hit a moonshot to left and give the Mets their third lead of the game.

New York would not give up the edge this time, as Jeurys Familia closed out the win in the ninth for his 14th save of the season.

After Colon struck out the side in the first inning, New York took the lead with a run in the home half. Curtis Granderson ripped a single into right and Duda was hit by a pitch two batters later. Murphy then poked a single into center that scored Granderson, but Gonzalez worked around further damage with strikeouts of Cuddyer and Flores.

Ben Revere gave Philadelphia its first hit with two outs in the third. He moved to third on a double by Freddy Galvis and both scored on Utley's base hit to right.

Duda hit a monster homer to right to tie the game in the home third, then Cuddyer gave New York the lead once again with his solo shot to left center in the fourth.

Philadelphia loaded the bases with one out in the fifth but only managed to push one across on Howard's sacrifice fly that tied it at 3-3.

Game Notes

Gonzalez allowed three runs with a career-high eight strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings in the loss ... Gonzalez has made each of his four starts on the road ... Colon defeated Philadelphia in the City of Brotherly Love back on May 10, allowing four runs in six innings.