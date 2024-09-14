Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Saints

Ex-Saints player Steve Gleason stable after being moved to hospital as Hurricane Francine made landfall

Gleason revealed his ALS diagnosis in 2011

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason, who is battling ALS, was stable after he was forced to move to a hospital as Hurricane Francine barreled down on Louisiana.

Gleason’s family wrote in a post on his X account on Thursday that he had been moved to Ochsner Medical Center with help from the New Orleans Fire Department.

Steve Gleason on the sideline

Oct. 6, 2019; New Orleans, LA: New Orleans Saints former safety Steve Gleason watches the Saints play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. (Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

"For those who have asked, Steve was taken to Ochsner last night during the storm. He is now stable. We want to thank @NOLAFireDept first responders and @NewOrleansEMS for getting to us during unsafe circumstances and to the @OchsnerHealth staff for their immediate care," the post read. "We will update everyone as soon as we know more. Thanks, the Gleason Crew."

Gleason’s publicist Clare Durrett told ESPN that the player was suffering from a fever and had extremely low blood pressure and that his doctor had suggested that he be taken to a hospital. However, Francine was a Category 2 hurricane heading toward the state.

"They immediately stabilized him and transported him to Ochsner," Durrett told the outlet. "He remains there and stable. He's continuing to be treated, and we are hopeful Steve will do what Steve does and warrior through to get home as quickly as possible."

Steve Gleason at Halloween

Oct 19, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason wears a halloween costume before a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Caesars Superdome. Because Gleason uses a breathing tube, he can be wrapped with cellophane covering his mouth. (Matthew Hinton-USA Today Sports)

Gleason’s family then posted an update from the former player on Friday.

"ALS is a hurricane of a disease, and on 9/11 in the midst of Hurricane Francine, power outages, & sketchy phone service, hurricane ALS made landfall.

"Thank you for the powerful love and support from all of you.

"Celebrate this change to be alive and breathing."

Gleason played seven seasons with the Saints from 2000 to 2006 and had 71 total tackles in 83 games.

Steve Gleason on Kevin Curtis

October 23, 2005; St. Louis, MO: New Orleans Saints Steve Gleason is called for pass interference against St. Louis Rams Kevin Curtis (83) in the first quarter at the Edward Jones Dome. (Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports)

He revealed in 2011 that he was battling ALS. He was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal in 2019 and the Arthur Ashe Courage Award earlier this year.

