NFL

Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown predicts 'landslide' Trump victory

Brown stumped for former President Donald Trump with Le'Veon Bell

Ryan Gaydos
Published
The 2024 presidential election between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is tighter than ever hours before the polls closed.

On Monday, former Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown offered his prediction on the outcome of the election. Brown previously stumped for Trump in Pennsylvania along with former teammate, Le’Veon Bell.

Antonio Brown

Former Pittsburgh Steelers players Antonio Brown, left, and Le'Veon Bell leave the stage after Brown spoke in support of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally on Oct. 19, 2024, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"Trump is going to win in (a) landslide," he wrote on X. "People are tired of the fake. All these fake a—people get out the White House Let’s start a generational run back."

Brown has been on the attack in the days leading up to the election, criticizing Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, at every turn.

Donald Trump

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Association of Black Journalists convention on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

"Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, did you really know they want to put tampons in the boys' bathroom?" Brown asked the crowd at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. "That's really insane, right?"

Brown was referring to Walz being called "Tampon Tim" by Republican opponents after signing a Minnesota law that mandated tampons be free of charge in public schools in 2023.

He then threw "Terrible Towels" to Steelers fans, which featured Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, on it.

Vance campaigns in North Carolina

Sen. J.D. Vance speaks during a campaign rally in Sanford, North Carolina, on Nov. 3, 2024. (GRANT BALDWIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Brown and Bell watched the Steelers defeat the Dallas Cowboys in Acrisure Stadium. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.