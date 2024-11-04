Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown predicts 'landslide' Trump victory

The 2024 presidential election between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is tighter than ever hours before the polls closed.

On Monday, former Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown offered his prediction on the outcome of the election. Brown previously stumped for Trump in Pennsylvania along with former teammate, Le’Veon Bell.

"Trump is going to win in (a) landslide," he wrote on X. "People are tired of the fake. All these fake a—people get out the White House Let’s start a generational run back."

Brown has been on the attack in the days leading up to the election, criticizing Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, at every turn.

"Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, did you really know they want to put tampons in the boys' bathroom?" Brown asked the crowd at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. "That's really insane, right?"

Brown was referring to Walz being called "Tampon Tim" by Republican opponents after signing a Minnesota law that mandated tampons be free of charge in public schools in 2023.

He then threw "Terrible Towels" to Steelers fans, which featured Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, on it.

Brown and Bell watched the Steelers defeat the Dallas Cowboys in Acrisure Stadium.