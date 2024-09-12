Ex-ESPN star teases Brittany Mahomes over Taylor Swift's Harris endorsement

Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for president in her run for election against former President Donald Trump sent a shockwave across social media.

It also led to posts directed at Brittany Mahomes – the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes – in the minutes and hours after Swift made the post on Instagram.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Columnist Jemele Hill, a former ESPN personality, poked fun at Mahomes over it. Hill posted a meme from the children’s cartoon show "Arthur." The meme showed the character Arthur Read with a clenched fist.

Mahomes had been wrapped up in a social media controversy involving Trump. She appeared to like a post last month regarding the 2024 GOP platform. It snowballed from there as she received immense backlash from it but refused to back down.

TRUMP SAYS TAYLOR SWIFT ENDORSING HARRIS WAS 'JUST A QUESTION OF TIME'

Her social media activity led many to speculate whether there would be a rift between Mahomes and Swift – who are regularly seen supporting their significant others at Chiefs games. Last Thursday night, the two did not sit in the same suite, which ramped up the rumors.

That was put to rest Sunday when Swift and Mahomes shared a box at the U.S. Open and hugged it out.

As for Trump, he did not appear to be surprised about Swift’s endorsement when he appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said he liked "Mrs. Mahomes much better."