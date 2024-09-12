Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Ex-ESPN star teases Brittany Mahomes over Taylor Swift's Harris endorsement

Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Trump reacts to Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris: 'I like Mrs. Mahomes much better' Video

Trump reacts to Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris: 'I like Mrs. Mahomes much better'

Former President Donald Trump touts 'big MAGA fan' Brittany Mahomes when asked about pop star Taylor Swift's post-debate endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for president in her run for election against former President Donald Trump sent a shockwave across social media.

It also led to posts directed at Brittany Mahomes – the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes – in the minutes and hours after Swift made the post on Instagram.

Jemele Hill at an ESPN party

Jemele Hill poses for a photo on the red carpet at the ESPN the Party event in the Houston arts district in Houston on Feb. 3, 2017. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Columnist Jemele Hill, a former ESPN personality, poked fun at Mahomes over it. Hill posted a meme from the children’s cartoon show "Arthur." The meme showed the character Arthur Read with a clenched fist.

Mahomes had been wrapped up in a social media controversy involving Trump. She appeared to like a post last month regarding the 2024 GOP platform. It snowballed from there as she received immense backlash from it but refused to back down.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes embrace

Taylor Swift, left, hugs Brittany Mahomes as Travis Kelce looks on during the men's singles final between Jannik Sinner, of Italy, and Taylor Fritz, of the United States, at the U.S. Open tennis championships on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Her social media activity led many to speculate whether there would be a rift between Mahomes and Swift – who are regularly seen supporting their significant others at Chiefs games. Last Thursday night, the two did not sit in the same suite, which ramped up the rumors.

That was put to rest Sunday when Swift and Mahomes shared a box at the U.S. Open and hugged it out.

As for Trump, he did not appear to be surprised about Swift’s endorsement when he appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning.

The Mahomes' at the Time Gala

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes attend the 2024 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

He said he liked "Mrs. Mahomes much better."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.