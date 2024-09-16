ESPN's Jesse Palmer hits Florida fan with 'friend zone' roast during broadcast

Florida Gators fans were not having a good time on Saturday as they watched their football team drop to 1-2 on the season with a 13-point loss at home against Texas A&M.

ESPN broadcaster Jesse Palmer, who also was a quarterback at Florida, added insult to injury when he roasted a fan who was surrounded by several young women in the stands.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He’s got a mustache, you can’t see it now but he’s whipping his hand with his shirt," the former college football player said. "I’m gonna make a bold prediction. I’m gonna say that guy’s in the friend zone."

Joe Tessitore, who was doing the play-by-play for the game, praised Palmer for his "analysis."

"I see it up close and personal in my other job," Palmer added. "… I’m gonna say he’s a good listener."

Texas A&M opened up a 20-point lead on Florida in the first half. Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed had a touchdown pass to Theo Melin Ohrstrom and then ran for one with 44 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL SPORTS' COLLEGE FOOTBALL WINNERS AND LOSERS: WEEK 3

Florida did not get on the board until Graham Mertz found Elijah Badger for a 14-yard touchdown pass with 11:49 to go in the third quarter. However, Reed struck again with his second touchdown pass of the game to Cyrus Allen. Bryce Anderson then returned a Mertz pass 45 yards for a touchdown.

The Aggies won the game 33-20.

"I have no excuse," Napier said when asked about him getting booed when as public service announcement played at the stadium. "I have no negative comment about that. Ultimately, we play a certain way in this arena, you're going to get criticized. This is one of those places where there's history and tradition and expectations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When you play ugly ball, and it doesn't quite look like we all want it to, then, hey, it comes with the territory. I probably would have done the same thing."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.