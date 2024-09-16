Expand / Collapse search
Florida Gators

ESPN's Jesse Palmer hits Florida fan with 'friend zone' roast during broadcast

Texas A&M defeated Florida 33-20

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Florida Gators fans were not having a good time on Saturday as they watched their football team drop to 1-2 on the season with a 13-point loss at home against Texas A&M.

ESPN broadcaster Jesse Palmer, who also was a quarterback at Florida, added insult to injury when he roasted a fan who was surrounded by several young women in the stands.

Jesse Palmer walks the field

ESPN analyst Jesse Palmer walks on the field before a game between the Florida Gators and Texas A&M Aggies at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, on Sept. 14, 2024. (Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images)

"He’s got a mustache, you can’t see it now but he’s whipping his hand with his shirt," the former college football player said. "I’m gonna make a bold prediction. I’m gonna say that guy’s in the friend zone."

Joe Tessitore, who was doing the play-by-play for the game, praised Palmer for his "analysis."

"I see it up close and personal in my other job," Palmer added. "… I’m gonna say he’s a good listener."

Texas A&M opened up a 20-point lead on Florida in the first half. Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed had a touchdown pass to Theo Melin Ohrstrom and then ran for one with 44 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Graham Mertz looks down the field

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, left, looks for receiver tight end Hayden Hansen, #89, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 in Gainesville, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Florida did not get on the board until Graham Mertz found Elijah Badger for a 14-yard touchdown pass with 11:49 to go in the third quarter. However, Reed struck again with his second touchdown pass of the game to Cyrus Allen. Bryce Anderson then returned a Mertz pass 45 yards for a touchdown.

The Aggies won the game 33-20.

"I have no excuse," Napier said when asked about him getting booed when as public service announcement played at the stadium. "I have no negative comment about that. Ultimately, we play a certain way in this arena, you're going to get criticized. This is one of those places where there's history and tradition and expectations.

Graham Mertz drops back

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, left, looks for a receiver as offensive lineman Austin Barber, center, blocks Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart, #4, during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 in Gainesville, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

"When you play ugly ball, and it doesn't quite look like we all want it to, then, hey, it comes with the territory. I probably would have done the same thing."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

