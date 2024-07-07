Expand / Collapse search
ESPN star's Angel Reese Rookie of the Year pick explanation draws backlash: 'Awful take'

Clark and Reese have both emerged as top rookies in the league

Ryan Gaydos
ESPN pundit Monica McNutt drew some blowback for her explanation of why Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is her WNBA Rookie of the Year pick over Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark.

McNutt on "Get Up" on Friday said she would choose Reese for the award because of where the Sky are in the WNBA standings.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

"My rookie of the year is going to go based off the standings because I think that is how you have to measure impact," McNutt said. "And the Sky right now are in the playoffs, so you have to give the nod, in my mind, to Angel Reese."

McNutt also pointed to Reese’s double-double streak, which was at 11 as she was speaking on the ESPN show. She also pointed to the lack of All-Stars that were on the team when Reese was selected.

When it came to Indiana, McNutt said the Fever already have the building blocks. Aliyah Boston was the No. 1 pick last season and the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year, and Kelsey Mitchell was already averaging nearly 20 points per game.

Angel Reese looks on

Angel Reese of the Sky and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever during their game on June 23, 2024, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But fans who have tuned into the WNBA this season because of Clark and Reese took issue with McNutt’s reasoning and expressed as much on social media.

Since McNutt’s remarks, Clark became the first WNBA rookie to record a triple-double while Reese extended her double-double streak to 12 games.

Fever players guard Angel Reese

Angel Reese of the Sky is doubled teamed by Caitlin Clark and NaLyssa Smith of the Indiana Fever on June 23, 2024, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As of Sunday, both teams are in the top eight in the WNBA standings and would make the playoffs.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.