Eagles' Tanner McKee throws 1st career TD pass, teammate AJ Brown launches ball into stands

The Philadelphia Eagles needed Tanner McKee to step into Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys as Kenny Pickett left with a rib injury.

The Eagles selected McKee in the sixth round of the 2023 draft out of Stanford. But he had never seen any action in a regular-season game. With Jalen Hurts already out and Pickett in the locker room, McKee took the reins and the team didn’t really miss a beat.

McKee found star wide receiver A.J. Brown with 2:44 left in the third quarter for a 20-yard touchdown pass. It was the first touchdown pass of his career. But Brown made a major faux pas by throwing the football into the stands at Lincoln Financial Field. He didn’t realize it was McKee’s first touchdown pass until he got back to the sideline.

Luckily, Eagles fans support their own and the team got the ball back.

McKee then hit DeVonta Smith for a 25-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. The team went up 41-7 at the point. They won the game by the same score and clinched the NFC East title.

If Pickett is hurt next week, McKee may be in line to start in the season finale against the New York Giants. Philadelphia will likely sit its key players until the wild-card round of the playoffs begins.