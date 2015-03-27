Dragoo 1 clear at Great Waterway Classic

David Dragoo posted a 6-under 65 on Friday to take the second-round lead of The Great Waterway Classic.

Dragoo finished 36 holes at 13-under 129 and is one stroke ahead at Smuggler's Glen Golf Course.

Joe Panzeri fired a 7-under 64 in round two and is tied for second place with Carlos Sainz, Jr., who also had a 6-under 65 on Friday. The pair is knotted at minus-12.

First-round leader Jaime Gomez only managed a 3-under 68 and fell into a tie for fourth with Tyler Harris, who carded a 5-under 66. The duo finished at 11- under 131.

Dragoo didn't get off to a great start on Friday. He bogeyed the second hole, but got back on track with birdies at both of the par-5s on the front side, Nos. 4 and 7.

Dragoo flew up the leaderboard thanks to his play on the back nine. He birdied the par-3 10th, then rattled off three birdies in a row from the 12th. Dragoo birdied the par-3 16 to take the lead and parred out to stay in first.

"I've been able to score on all the par-5s because they're shorter," said Dragoo. "I've been able to get to them in two, which makes it easier to build up some momentum. The back nine both days I've been able to build up some momentum. The putts have started going in and I've just been able to get on a roll playing the last few holes."

Michael Gligic, who is second on the Canadian Tour money list, fired an 8- under 63 on Friday and is tied for sixth with Adam Cornelson, who shot his second straight 66. The two are tied at 10-under par.

Eugene Wong, who won the last Canadian Tour event, the Canadian Tour Championship when he holed out from the fairway on the final hole, shot a 5- under 66 and shares eighth with Will Strickler (65) and Trey Denton (66). The trio came in at 9-under 133.

NOTES: Dragoo is winless on the Canadian Tour...Panzeri was on track for the victory at the Canadian Tour Championship until Wong holed out for the win...The 36-hole cut fell at even-par with 62 players making the weekend...With inclement weather in the forecast for Saturday afternoon, players will go off in threesomes off spilt tees for the third round.