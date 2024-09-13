Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa faces calls to retire from NFL after latest concussion: 'It's not worth it'

Tagovailoa has had a series of scary concussions

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in a scary collision with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, and it appeared to have a lasting effect on those watching.

Tagovailoa left the game in the third quarter and did not return.

Tua Tagovailoa walks off the field

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, #1, walks off the field with the training staff after an apparent injury during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sept. 12, 2024. (Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images)

It was another concussion Tagovailoa suffered on national television that gave players and fans alike some pause. Players like former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, Super Bowl champion kicker Lawrence Tynes and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe wondered if Tagovailoa should consider thinking about his future.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked after the team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills whether he thought it was safe for Tagovailoa to play football.

"I think from a medical standpoint, I don’t approach things that I’m far inferior of expertise. I’m just there to support my teammate, like I said," McDaniel told reporters. "I think for me to go ahead and forecast things that I don’t know in my non-field of expertise, I don’t think that’s appropriate.

BILLS BLOW OUT DOLPHINS AS TUA TAGOVAILOA IS CONCUSSED IN DAMAR HAMLIN COLLISION

Tua Tagovailoa checked on

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, #1, is checked on by trainers after an apparent injury against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sept. 12, 2024. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

"I think we’ll find out some more information tomorrow in terms of where Tua’s at. He’ll be able to spend a good amount of time being evaluated, then we’ll have conversations and progress as appropriate. Like the rest of his teammates, who he went around the locker room and connected with as a leader, he was trying to keep the guys’ heads up, he’ll be in the office tomorrow to have the appropriate care."

Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a concussion the game prior against the Bills at home in 2022, but it was ruled he was dealing with a back injury, which led to him stumbling after noticeably smacking his head on the ground during a play. 

Just days later, in Week 4 against the Bengals, Tagovailoa was tossed onto the Paycor Stadium turf in Cincinnati, and a disturbing scene unfolded as his hands were posturing, an occurrence that sometimes comes with head injuries where the fingers curl. 

Tua Tagovailoa on the ground

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, #1, suffers an apparent concussion after hitting his head on the ground while being tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, #3, during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sept. 12, 2024. (Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images)

He later suffered a concussion toward the end of the season against the Green Bay Packers, knocking him out for the rest of the season.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

