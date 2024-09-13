Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa faces calls to retire from NFL after latest concussion: 'It's not worth it'

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in a scary collision with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, and it appeared to have a lasting effect on those watching.

Tagovailoa left the game in the third quarter and did not return.

It was another concussion Tagovailoa suffered on national television that gave players and fans alike some pause. Players like former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, Super Bowl champion kicker Lawrence Tynes and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe wondered if Tagovailoa should consider thinking about his future.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked after the team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills whether he thought it was safe for Tagovailoa to play football.

"I think from a medical standpoint, I don’t approach things that I’m far inferior of expertise. I’m just there to support my teammate, like I said," McDaniel told reporters. "I think for me to go ahead and forecast things that I don’t know in my non-field of expertise, I don’t think that’s appropriate.

"I think we’ll find out some more information tomorrow in terms of where Tua’s at. He’ll be able to spend a good amount of time being evaluated, then we’ll have conversations and progress as appropriate. Like the rest of his teammates, who he went around the locker room and connected with as a leader, he was trying to keep the guys’ heads up, he’ll be in the office tomorrow to have the appropriate care."

Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a concussion the game prior against the Bills at home in 2022, but it was ruled he was dealing with a back injury, which led to him stumbling after noticeably smacking his head on the ground during a play.

Just days later, in Week 4 against the Bengals, Tagovailoa was tossed onto the Paycor Stadium turf in Cincinnati, and a disturbing scene unfolded as his hands were posturing, an occurrence that sometimes comes with head injuries where the fingers curl.

He later suffered a concussion toward the end of the season against the Green Bay Packers, knocking him out for the rest of the season.

