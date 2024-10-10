Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani has surprising emotional outburst after bizarre play

Shohei Ohtani is usually as cool as the other side of the pillow, but he appeared to be very frustrated over a play in the fourth inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers were already up five runs and were searching for more when Teoscar Hernandez hit a ball down the third base line. The ball caromed off of the third base umpire, allowing Manny Machado to field the ball instead of having to track it down in the corner.

Ohtani raced from second base, blowing past his coach's request to stop at third base, to try to make it home, but he was thrown out.

When he got back to the dugout, the Japanese broadcast of the game caught the National League MVP candidate appearing to yell an obscenity. It was maybe the most animated Ohtani has been all season.

Ohtani was 1-for-3 in the game with an RBI, two walks and a strikeout. He is 4-for-16 with a .250 batting average and a .771 OPS against the Padres so far. He has one home run and four RBI.

Los Angeles won Game 4, 8-0, to stave off elimination and force a deciding Game 5 on Friday night. The winner will face the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series.

The series will also shift back to Dodger Stadium. Both the Dodgers and Padres have captured a game on each other’s fields.