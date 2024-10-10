Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB Postseason

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani has surprising emotional outburst after bizarre play

Dodgers won the game 8-0

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 10 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Shohei Ohtani is usually as cool as the other side of the pillow, but he appeared to be very frustrated over a play in the fourth inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers were already up five runs and were searching for more when Teoscar Hernandez hit a ball down the third base line. The ball caromed off of the third base umpire, allowing Manny Machado to field the ball instead of having to track it down in the corner.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shohei Ohtani hits

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani drives in a run with a single during the second inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ohtani raced from second base, blowing past his coach's request to stop at third base, to try to make it home, but he was thrown out.

When he got back to the dugout, the Japanese broadcast of the game caught the National League MVP candidate appearing to yell an obscenity. It was maybe the most animated Ohtani has been all season.

INSIDE METS' FRANCISCO LINDOR'S SERIES-CLINCHING GRAND SLAM: 'A SWING OF A LIFETIME'

Ohtani was 1-for-3 in the game with an RBI, two walks and a strikeout. He is 4-for-16 with a .250 batting average and a .771 OPS against the Padres so far. He has one home run and four RBI.

Los Angeles won Game 4, 8-0, to stave off elimination and force a deciding Game 5 on Friday night. The winner will face the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series.

Shohei Ohtani tagged out

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, is tagged out at home plate by San Diego Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka after a single by Teoscar Hernández during the fourth inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Division Series on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Shohei Ohtani slides

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani was upset after the play. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The series will also shift back to Dodger Stadium. Both the Dodgers and Padres have captured a game on each other’s fields.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.