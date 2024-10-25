Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB Postseason

Dodgers fan interferes with potential clutch Yankees homer in World Series Game 1, fans recall Jeffrey Maier

Gleyber Torres' ball cleared the fence thanks to the fan

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
MLB star Roger Clemens previews 2024 World Series Video

MLB star Roger Clemens previews 2024 World Series

MLB star Roger Clemens, who won the World Series twice with the Yankees, previewed the World Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to face off against the New York Yankees and discussed his appearance at a gala honoring fallen first responders

A Los Angeles Dodgers fan nearly became the next Jeffrey Maier on Friday night during Game 1 of the World Series.

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres smoked a pitch to left field in the top of the ninth inning and it appeared the ball was going to leave the park for a clutch home run. However, the fan reached over the fence and was determined to have interfered with the play.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dodgers fan and police

A law enforcement officer talks with a fan who reached over the outfield wall to catch a fly ball by New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres during the ninth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Torres had to settle for a double as umpires confirmed the fan interference.

The FOX broadcast showed the man leave the left field area of Dodger Stadium – just in case the play was reviewed and the Yankees were given the go-ahead run.

FOLLOW GAME 1 OF THE WORLD SERIES ON FOX SPORTS

Teoscar Hernández points up

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández reacts after a fan interfered with a ball in play against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Fans immediately recalled the Maier incident from the 1996 American League Championship Series between the Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles

Maier reached over the right field fence on a Derek Jeter home run and deflected the ball that was at least going to be over the head of Baltimore outfielder Tony Tarasco.

The Jeter home run propelled the Yankees to a victory in Game 1 of that series. They won the series en route to a World Series title.

Gleyber Torres swings

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hits a single in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The play on Friday night would have given the Yankees the lead. MLB didn’t have replay in 1996 and used umpire Richie Garcia’s judgment on the play. Garcia, after reviewing the replay, admitted his mistake. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.