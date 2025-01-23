Commanders' success product of change in ownership, NFL legend Champ Bailey says

The Washington Commanders have been the surprise team of the 2024 season.

Behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders earned a wild-card spot in the playoffs and defeated the NFC South division winner in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the best team in the NFC in the Detroit Lions.

All the Commanders have to do now is top their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1991 season.

Champ Bailey, who starred for the organization when they were called the Washington Redskins, told Fox News Digital he’s a big fan of the quarterback, but the team’s recent success started when ownership changed hands.

"(Jayden Daniels) is the real deal. I think you can give him a lot of credit for what that franchise is doing right now, but it all starts at the top," he said. "Once Josh Harris took over the team, and you bring on the ownership team that he has … these dudes, first of all, they love the Commanders because they’re all sort of D.C. guys. And then you have Magic Johnson, who’s the winner of all winners added to that.

"So, the culture changes pretty much overnight. And now you draft the right quarterback, which we all know if you can draft the right quarterback, the sky’s the limit for your franchise. The fan base is probably one of the best in the world. I mean, I tell people all the time when I’m out and about, I get just as many Commanders fans come up to me than Broncos fans, and I played in Denver 10 years after I played in Washington. So, it’s been 20 years since I’ve been there and people still remember my career like it happened yesterday."

Harris’ group bought the Commanders from Daniel Snyder in 2023 for more than $6 billion. The team started a little rocky in the first season with Harris and Co. as the owners. Washington was 4-13 in 2023 and were awarded the No. 2 pick in the draft.

Washington selected Daniels, the Heisman Trophy winner in 2023 from LSU, and his poise and collectiveness along with his innate talent at throwing the football helped the Commanders to a 12-6 record and their first playoff appearance since 2020.

"I’m just happy that they have a team that they can be proud of, they can root for," said Bailey, who spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of Trulieve. "But it all starts with great ownership, great leadership, and now you’re able to insert a great player like Jayden Daniels. Give them a lot of credit. The kid’s talent is amazing – the things he’s doing now. But it all starts at the top."