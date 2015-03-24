Colts free-agent flurry continues with addition of center Phil Costa

Indianapolis signed free agent center Phil Costa on Thursday.

The 6-foot-3, 302-pound Maryland alum started 20 games over the past four seasons with Dallas. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Costa is likely to replace Samson Satele, who started the last two seasons with Indy. Satele was released in a cost-cutting move late last week.

Costa was originally signed as an undrafted rookie in 2010, and eventually won the starting job. Colts general manager Ryan Grigson said in a statement that Costa was a "physical" center who will provide "competition" for the starting job.

Indy has been busy in free agency, signing a handful of its own players and adding Costa, linebacker D'Qwell Jackson from Cleveland and defensive lineman Arthur Jones from Baltimore.

