Colorado's Shedeur Sanders has awkward moment with ex-NFL star: 'You be on that weird s---'

Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders has helped his team to a 4-1 start on the season, including two wins against Big 12 Conference opponents.

Those from the NFL world seemed to be interested in the aura Sanders has brought to the team. He leads the nation in touchdown passes with 14 and has a completion percentage at 70.1%. Additionally, he has 1,630 passing yards.

Former NFL star quarterback Cam Newton was at one of Sanders’ games recently; however, the two football players had an awkward interaction. A clip from their meeting saw Sanders tell Newton, "you be on that weird s--- bro."

"You know what you did," Sanders told Newton with a smile, adding that they would talk when there are fewer cameras around.

Sanders addressed the situation earlier this week, suggesting the former Carolina Panthers star said something earlier this year he did not necessarily agree with.

"I was just saying what’s up," the youngster said, via On3 Sports. "That’s all that really happened. He said something, personally, I didn’t agree with.

"We talked about it, and we had a great conversation, but how I feel is how I feel about anything and everything. I just got to work in areas of my life about forgiving. That’s what dad teaches me overall."

Sanders made clear he is searching for advice from those in a position like Newton is – a one-time NFL MVP who led his team to a Super Bowl appearance.

Colorado will look for the fifth win of its season next week against Kansas State. The Buffaloes won a total of four games in 2023.