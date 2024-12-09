Colorado's Deion Sanders fires off message to players in transfer portal looking to join team

Several college football stars have announced they will enter the transfer portal in hopes of finding greener pastures at another school – whether that means playing for a national championship, getting a better NIL deal or increasing chances of playing professionally.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, who has regularly used the transfer portal to bolster his roster, had a message for those deciding to enter the fray.

"To many of the Portal Young Men that’s looking & searching for the right situation," Sanders wrote on X. "You’re gonna get vetted thoroughly by us and then I pray u know the difference of being offered a bag & being offered a BLESSING. Ask Grandma-nem what I mean."

Sanders used the transfer portal when he took over the team to bring his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, and Heisman Trophy candidate Travis Hunter over from Jackson State.

Colorado has had a quietly great season in Sanders’ second year. Colorado went from four wins in 2023 to nine wins in 2024. The Buffaloes are on the verge of their first 10-win season since 2016 under Mike MacIntyre.

Since 2000, the team has only had two 10-win seasons.

Colorado will play in the Alamo Bowl against BYU.

Sanders said late last month the team’s best players will compete in the bowl game.

"Our kids are going to play in our bowl game because that’s what we signed up to do," he said. "We’re going to finish. We're not going to tap out because that throws off the structure of next season."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.