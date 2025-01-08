Christen Harper, wife of NFL star Jared Goff, on California wildfires: 'Scary, helpless situation'

Christen Harper, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, expressed her sadness at the wildfires that have ravaged the Los Angeles area in the last two days.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model posted a video showing the destruction that wildfires have caused in the region and offered her thoughts about the terrifying situation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Just so terrifying," she wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories. "Thinking of everyone (affected) by these devastating fires across LA.

"So many places I’ve loved for my whole life gone forever. Friends losing their homes and displaced. Such a scary, helpless situation.

"Thinking of all the brave firemen and first responders working endlessly to keep people safe."

Goff played with the Los Angeles Rams from 2016 to 2020 before he was traded to the Lions for Matthew Stafford.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES RAGE ACROSS LOS ANGELES COUNTY, FORCING THOUSANDS TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES

Rams stars Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua offered their thoughts and prayers over the devastating situation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires," Kupp wrote on X. "Thank you to the firefighters, first responders, and everyone else doing their best in unfathomable circumstances."

Nacua added: "Thank you to all of the first responders! God bless the families impacted!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At least five fires have broken out in the area since Tuesday afternoon. Multiple people have died and more than 1,000 structures have been lost.

Fox News’ Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.