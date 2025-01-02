Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes left off Pro Bowl roster for 1st time as starter

Mahomes led Kansas City to 15-1 this season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has the team poised and ready for a shot at a third consecutive Super Bowl title, but one of his streaks came to an end on Thursday.

Mahomes was left off of the initial AFC Pro Bowl roster when it was announced. The three quarterbacks on the roster have each been named as potential MVP candidates – Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow.

Patrick Mahomes goes long

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Creed Humphrey, Chris Jones, Travis Kelce, Trey Smith and Joe Thuney were among those from the Chiefs named to the Pro Bowl roster. Mahomes may not have the stats to be a Pro Bowler, but the Chiefs are 15-1 on the season and have earned home-field advantage in the playoffs.

He has 3,928 passing yards, 26 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. The 26-touchdown pass mark is tied for the second lowest of his career since he became the team’s starting quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes gets introduced

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, is introduced prior to a game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.  (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

Mahomes is a six-time Pro Bowler who had been named to the AFC roster since the 2018 season. 

He is among the alternates for the game along with Trent McDuffie, Nick Bolton, Carson Steele, George Karlaftis, Matt Araiza, Leo Chenal and Harrison Butker.

Patrick Mahomes warms up

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, warms up before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

The Chiefs wrap up the season on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos need a win to clinch a playoff spot.

