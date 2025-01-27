Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes apologizes for botched TD celebration

If there was one thing Patrick Mahomes may want back in the AFC Championship, it could be the celebratory spike of the football following his second touchdown run.

Mahomes faked the handoff to his running back and took the ball to his right. He had just enough blockers in front of him to get some momentum to bulldoze his way into the end zone. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin failed to make the tackle and the two other defensive backs behind him couldn’t keep the quarterback out of the end zone.

As Mahomes celebrated with Travis Kelce, he tried to spike the ball into the ground. However, the ball flopped out of his hands and flailed its way over to the sideline. He apologized for the head-scratching mishap in a post on X.

"I also apologize. That is why i dont try to spike the ball," he wrote with cry-laughing emojis.

Mahomes had two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in the win. He was 18-of-26 with 245 passing yards and 43 more yards on the ground.

He now has seven rushing touchdowns in the postseason over the course of his career. He passed former Chiefs running back Damien Williams for the most in Chiefs postseason history.

The win also marked the 17th of his career in the postseason. He passed Joe Montana for second in NFL history. Tom Brady had 35 postseason wins in his career from 2001 to 2022.

Kansas City will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. The game will be broadcast on FOX and streamed on Tubi.