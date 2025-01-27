Chiefs' Drue Tranquill tells critics to 'kick rocks' amid avalanche of complaints over team's AFC title win

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill had no time for critics who used officiating as a catalyst for the team’s AFC Championship win or those who complained about the team making the Super Bowl for the third consecutive time.

Tranquill had nine tackles in the Chiefs’ 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, but as NFL fans complained about this and that, Tranquil responded.

"Shoutout to the @BuffaloBills .. heck of a battle," he wrote. "The rest of y’all can take all that "ref" talk & kick rocks. We stand on business."

He also had words for former NFL player Will Compton and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

Tranquill is a veteran linebacker who started his career with the Los Angeles Chargers. He joined the Chiefs before the start of the 2023 season and was a part of the defense that guided Kansas City to a Super Bowl title over the San Francisco 49ers last season.

Entering the 2024 season, he became the team’s starter. He played in 16 of the team’s 17 games. He had 94 tackles, two sacks, two pass break-ups and two fumble recoveries. The Chiefs were fourth in points allowed and ninth in yards allowed this season.

Kansas City allowed at least 30 points twice this season – to the Bills and the Denver Broncos. Both games were in the regular season and both resulted in the team’s only two losses.

Additionally, Tranquill has 14 tackles in the two games the Chiefs have played in the postseason so far.

The run defense will be key in Super Bowl LIX. Saquon Barkley has proven to be the Philadelphia Eagles’ key X-factor this season and will be putting the pedal to the metal come Feb. 9.