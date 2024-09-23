Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend has 1-word reaction to her AP WNBA Rookie of the Year win

Clark also finished 4th in WNBA MVP Award voting

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
For Connor McCaffrey, there was no other choice for the AP WNBA Rookie of the Year for the 2024 season.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was named the award winner on Sunday, hours before the team fell in Game 1 of its postseason matchup to the Connecticut Sun. Clark was named the unanimous winner of the award, and it led to her boyfriend’s one-word response.

Caitlin Clark warms up

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, warms up before game one of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Sept. 22, 2024. (Mark Smith-Imagn Images)

"Duh," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Clark was also named to the All-WNBA First Team and All-WNBA Rookie Team. She also finished fourth in WNBA MVP award voting, though Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson won the award unanimously.

"This is a tremendous honor to be named The Associated Press Rookie of the Year," she said. "This recognition wouldn't be possible without an incredible group of teammates and coaches, and we are looking forward to continuing an exciting regular season in the postseason."

Caitlin Clark poses for a photo at the WNBA Draft

Caitlin Clark, left, poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after she is selected with the number one overall pick to the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York, on April 15, 2024. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

The Fever guard broke the league’s single-season assist mark (337) and scored the most points ever for a rookie (769) en route to leading Indiana to the postseason.

Clark started all 40 regular-season games for the Fever and averaged 19.2 points per game. She was the first rookie to record a triple-double and the first player in Fever’s franchise history to record a triple-double. She set the WNBA record for most assists in a game with 19 against the Dallas Wings in July.

Caitlin Clark in September 2024

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, rushes up the court on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

McCaffrey recently accepted a position with the Butler Bulldogs men’s basketball program under head coach Thad Matta.

