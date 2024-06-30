Caitlin Clark says nobody gives her advice during games

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark suggested she’s navigating the WNBA waters without the advice of those who have come before her – at least during games.

Clark was asked after the team’s 89-77 loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday night what was the best advice she’s received from veterans during games.

"Nobody gives me advice in games," Clark said. "I wish."

She was then asked about her legacy but made clear she’s not thinking that far ahead only 19 games into her professional basketball career.

"Holy smokes. I don't know, I mean I'm 19 games in. I think just continue to learn and continue to have playing this game," she added. "Obviously we're a really young group, so continue to build day to day.... Take it game by game and help this organization get back to the playoffs is our main goal this year."

The Fever dropped to 7-12 with Thursday’s loss to the Storm. The team is ninth in the standings with the top eight teams making the playoffs.

Clark leads all rookies in scoring with 16.2 points per game. Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese is behind her with 13.5 points per game.

She may not have received advice on the court, but WNBA legend Candace Parker told NBC News’ Lester Holt at the Aspen Ideas Festival that she would tell Clark, and Reese, to take ownership of their brand when it comes to the business aspect of the game.

"The earlier that you understand the business element of stuff and the more you ask questions, I've heard the more people want to help," Parker added.

The Fever are back in action on Sunday against the Phoenix Mercury.