Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark says nobody gives her advice during games

Clark made the comment after the Fever's loss to the Storm

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Caitlin Clark finishes with 15 points off 4-of-9 shooting in 89-77 loss vs. Storm | Undisputed Video

Caitlin Clark finishes with 15 points off 4-of-9 shooting in 89-77 loss vs. Storm | Undisputed

Paul Pierce explains why Caitlin Clark should shoot more after finishing with just 15 points off 4-of-9 shooting in the Indiana Fever's 89-77 loss to the Seattle Storm.

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark suggested she’s navigating the WNBA waters without the advice of those who have come before her – at least during games.

Clark was asked after the team’s 89-77 loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday night what was the best advice she’s received from veterans during games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caitlin Clark warms up vs Storm

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever warms up before the Storm game at Climate Pledge Arena on June 27, 2024, in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

"Nobody gives me advice in games," Clark said. "I wish."

She was then asked about her legacy but made clear she’s not thinking that far ahead only 19 games into her professional basketball career.

"Holy smokes. I don't know, I mean I'm 19 games in. I think just continue to learn and continue to have playing this game," she added. "Obviously we're a really young group, so continue to build day to day.... Take it game by game and help this organization get back to the playoffs is our main goal this year."

The Fever dropped to 7-12 with Thursday’s loss to the Storm. The team is ninth in the standings with the top eight teams making the playoffs.

Caitlin Clark on the ground

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever falls during the third quarter against the Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on June 27, 2024, in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

WNBA COMMISSIONER SCOFFS AT NOTION CAITLIN CLARK IS BEING TARGETED BY WNBA PLAYERS

Clark leads all rookies in scoring with 16.2 points per game. Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese is behind her with 13.5 points per game.

She may not have received advice on the court, but WNBA legend Candace Parker told NBC News’ Lester Holt at the Aspen Ideas Festival that she would tell Clark, and Reese, to take ownership of their brand when it comes to the business aspect of the game.

"The earlier that you understand the business element of stuff and the more you ask questions, I've heard the more people want to help," Parker added.

Caitlin Clark dribbles

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever handles the ball during the game against the Seattle Storm on June 27, 2024. (Liv Lyons/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fever are back in action on Sunday against the Phoenix Mercury.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.