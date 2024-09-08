Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston lead Fever to thrilling comeback win in overtime over Dream

Boston scored 30 points, and Clark had 26 in the win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the Indiana Fever to an overtime victory over the Atlanta Dream, 104-100, Sunday, and the Fever continues to gain momentum for the playoffs.

The Dream led by as many as 16 points before Clark and Boston finally got their bearings. 

A layup from Boston on an assist from Clark tied the game at 90 with 18.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Boston and Clark each added six points in overtime to give Indiana the edge.

Caitlin Clark shoots

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots a 3-pointer Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, during a game against the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Dream in overtime, 104-100. (Grace Smith/IndyStar/USA Today Network)

Boston led Indiana with 30 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Clark had 26 points, 12 assists and five rebounds. She sank four 3-pointers in the win.

According to Stat Muse, Clark’s latest 25-point, 10-assist game tied New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu for the most in WNBA history.

Caitlin Clark smiles vs Dream

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark smiles Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, during a game against the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Grace Smith/IndyStar/USA Today Network)

Indiana improved to 20-17 on the season, and it is still in contention to move up the standings for better playoff positioning.

Four Dream starters finished in double figures in scoring. Rhyne Howard had a game-high 36 points. Jordin Canada and Tina Charles scored 17 points each. Allisha Gray had 15 points.

Aliyah Boston goes up for the shot

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) goes up for a shot against Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Grace Smith/IndyStar/USA Today Network)

Atlanta slipped to 12-23 on the season and is vying with the Chicago Sky for the final playoff spot.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.