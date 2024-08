Bo Nix won the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback job during the preseason, guaranteeing he will be QB1 when the team starts its 2024 regular-season campaign against the Seattle Seahawks.

Nix beat out Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson for the job. Stidham expressed his dismay about losing the gig to the rookie quarterback from Oregon and still believed he could be a starter in the NFL.

"First of all, obviously I was very disappointed," he said, via NFL.com. "I know I'm a starting quarterback in this league. I have no doubts about that, and it just didn't shake out my way. I know what kind of player I am, what kind of person I am.

"Like I said earlier, I'll be ready to go if I need to be. Like I said, I have no doubts that I'm a starting-caliber quarterback in this league."

Stidham was initially set to be Tom Brady’s successor with the New England Patriots after he left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the start of the 2020 season. But Stidham never got the starting job, losing out to Cam Newton. He found himself with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and joined the Broncos last year.

He took over for Russell Wilson for a few games last season and was 1-1 in two starts. He had 496 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

"I think they know what I can do. I think I displayed that last year whenever I was asked to come in and play the last two games, throughout practice, throughout training camp, OTAs, the whole thing. At the end of the day, I'm going to go out there and do what I do. I'm confident in what I can do, and I'll do whatever I can to help this team."

All three quarterbacks are expected to be on the final 53-man roster.